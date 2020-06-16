Joshua Greer Jr vs Mike Plania Weigh-Results

By: Hans Themistode

The blue shoe coverings and face masks have become an all too familiar site during the weigh-in of a boxing event. So it comes to no surprise that everyone on tonight’s Top Rank card thought safety first before stepping onto the scale.

Tonight marks the second straight week and third card overall that Top Rank has put together. Unlike the previous two cards that featured mismatches between Shakur Stevenson vs Felix Caraballo and Jessie Magdaleno vs Yenifel Vicente, tonight’s main event seems to be more on the competitive side.

At least on paper.

The headline features a pair of Bantamweight fighters on a long win streak. WBO ranked number one contender Joshua Greer Jr. brings his 19 fight win streak to the table against the eight fight win streak of Mike Plania.

Much like previous COVID-19 style weigh-ins, both fighters climbed onto the scale and made weight comfortably. They then stood apart from one another and posed for the camera. Plania flashed his muscles and chest tattoo while Greer Jr. on the other hand, carried with him a pillow. It’s become his new gimmick, as if to say his opponent is going to get knocked out.

A win for Greer Jr. leaves him all but guaranteed a title shot. Plania though, can place himself on the Bantamweight map if he manages to pull off the upset.

As for the rest of the lineup, a number of undefeated prospects look to keep the 0 in their loss column as they take on fringe contenders.

The entire results for the weigh-ins are as followed:

Joshua Greer Jr 120 pounds (22-1-1, 12 KOs) vs Mike Plania 119.5 pounds (23-1, 12 KOs)

Giovani Santillan 148 pounds (25-0, 15 KOs) vs Antonio DeMarco 147 pounds (33-8-1, 24 KOs)

Bobirzhan Mominov 152 pounds (10-0, 8 KOs) vs Cameron Krael 147.8 pounds (17-15-3, 4 KOs)

Hector Perez 221 pounds (6-2, 3 KOs) vs Juan Torres 250 pounds (5-2-1, 2 KOs)

Nikoloz Sekhniashvili 159 pounds (5-0, 4 KOs) vs Isiah Jones 158 pounds (8-1, 3 KOs)

