Joshua Greer Jr vs Mike Plania: Fight Preview

By: Hans Themistode

With a number one ranking in the WBO, Joshua Greer Jr. has already placed himself next in line for a title shot. But with a subpar performance against Antonio Nieves his last time out, Greer Jr. will be looking for a big time win against Mike Plania.

Greer Jr (22-1, 12 KOs) has become a bit of a showmen over the past few years. Bringing a pillow into the ring with him as if to indicate that he intends on putting his opponent to bed. Mike Plania though, isn’t interested in being tucked in.

With eight straight wins under his belt, Plania (23-1, 12 KOs) is hoping to pick up the biggest win of his career tomorrow night in Las Vegas, Nevada MGM Conference Center.

Putting together a training camp, let alone a game plan in today’s COVID-19 day and age isn’t easy. But when you’re Greer Jr, coming up with one isn’t complex.

“My strategy is to go in here and really dominate this guy,” said Greer during a recent interview. “I feel it’s my duty to show why I’m the superior, ranked-number-one bantamweight.”

Seems easy enough, but with the sports world currently fixated on only Top Rank events at the moment, Plania isn’t simply showing up to collect a paycheck.

As for the rest of the card, it’s filled with prospects seemingly looking to take the next step forward in their careers. Undefeated Welterweight prospects Giovani Santillan (25-0, 15 KOs) and Bobirzhan Mominov (10-0, 8 KOs) take on veteran fringe contenders in Cameron Krael (17-15-3, 4 KOs) and Antonio Demarco (33-8-1, 24 KOs) respectively.

Also on the card is hard hitting Middleweight prospect Nikoloz Sekhniashvili (5-0, 4 KOs) as he looks to make it five knockouts in a row against Isiah Jones (8-1, 3 KOs).

The names featured on this card may not be the most recognizable, but the action in the ring could more than make up for the lack of star power.