Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Josh Taylor: “I Believe Crawford’s The Best In The Division But Honestly, I Think I Win The Fight”

Posted on 11/23/2021

By: Hans Themistode

As Josh Taylor surveys the landscape at 140 pounds, the British native can’t seem to find a worthy challenger. Having defeated Jose Ramirez earlier in the year to become an undisputed world champion, Taylor is now mulling over a move to 147 pounds.

Taylor’s trek seven pounds north isn’t a matter of if but more so when. Once the 30 year makes the move official, he’ll have a long list of names to choose from. But, if it was solely up to him, he would rather square off against pound-for-pound star, Terence Crawford. This past weekend, at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, in Las Vegas, Nevada, Taylor nestled comfortably into his ringside seat to watch Crawford up close and personal.

On the night, Taylor sat back in amazement as Crawford went on to become the first man to stop former two-time welterweight champion, Shawn Porter. While Taylor was taken aback by what he witnessed, if the two ever share the ring with one another, the undisputed 140-pound titlist believes he has what it takes to knock Crawford off his high horse.

“It was a great statement,” said Crawford during an interview with several reporters. “It was a great performance. I think it was brilliant but honestly, I think I win the fight. It’s a massive fight, two pound for pound fighters.”

Though Taylor’s eyes seem to light up by the mere mention of a possible showdown with Crawford, he quickly snapped back into reality. On February 26th, at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, Taylor will defend his world titles against mandatory challenger, Jack Catterall.

If Taylor does what many are expecting, which is to defend his standing in impressive fashion, the British product would love nothing more than to square off against Crawford. From a distance, while Taylor has always been focused on claiming every world title at 140 pounds, he’s kept a close eye on the top 147 pounders.

Now, after carefully dissecting the likes of Crawford, unified champion Errol Spence Jr., WBA belt holder Yordenis Ugas, and several others, Taylor believes that Crawford stands out amongst them all.

“I believe Crawford’s the best in the division.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Errol Spence Jr. Disagrees With Terence Crawford Vs. Shawn Porter Stoppage: "His Daddy Tripping, I Had Porter Up"
November 21st
Terence Crawford Hands Shawn Porter First Stoppage Defeat Of His Career
November 21st
Floyd Mayweather Discusses Canelo Alvarez...And Rumors Of An Exhibition With Julio Caesar Chavez
November 17th
Terence Crawford Concedes Number One Pound For Pound Ranking To Canelo Alvarez: "Canelo Earned That Spot”
November 18th
Terence Crawford Vs. Shawn Porter Undercard Results: Isaac Dogboe Takes Home Majority Decision Over Christopher Diaz
November 20th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend