Josh Taylor: “I Believe Crawford’s The Best In The Division But Honestly, I Think I Win The Fight”

By: Hans Themistode

As Josh Taylor surveys the landscape at 140 pounds, the British native can’t seem to find a worthy challenger. Having defeated Jose Ramirez earlier in the year to become an undisputed world champion, Taylor is now mulling over a move to 147 pounds.

Taylor’s trek seven pounds north isn’t a matter of if but more so when. Once the 30 year makes the move official, he’ll have a long list of names to choose from. But, if it was solely up to him, he would rather square off against pound-for-pound star, Terence Crawford. This past weekend, at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, in Las Vegas, Nevada, Taylor nestled comfortably into his ringside seat to watch Crawford up close and personal.

On the night, Taylor sat back in amazement as Crawford went on to become the first man to stop former two-time welterweight champion, Shawn Porter. While Taylor was taken aback by what he witnessed, if the two ever share the ring with one another, the undisputed 140-pound titlist believes he has what it takes to knock Crawford off his high horse.

“It was a great statement,” said Crawford during an interview with several reporters. “It was a great performance. I think it was brilliant but honestly, I think I win the fight. It’s a massive fight, two pound for pound fighters.”

Though Taylor’s eyes seem to light up by the mere mention of a possible showdown with Crawford, he quickly snapped back into reality. On February 26th, at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, Taylor will defend his world titles against mandatory challenger, Jack Catterall.

If Taylor does what many are expecting, which is to defend his standing in impressive fashion, the British product would love nothing more than to square off against Crawford. From a distance, while Taylor has always been focused on claiming every world title at 140 pounds, he’s kept a close eye on the top 147 pounders.

Now, after carefully dissecting the likes of Crawford, unified champion Errol Spence Jr., WBA belt holder Yordenis Ugas, and several others, Taylor believes that Crawford stands out amongst them all.

“I believe Crawford’s the best in the division.”