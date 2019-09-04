Joseph Parker and Dereck Chisora Set For a War on October 26th

By: Hans Themistode

Although the negations took longer than expected, former Heavyweight champion Jospeh Parker (26-2, 20 KOs) and Dereck Chisora (31-9, 22 KOs) have finally agreed to terms for their bout. Both men are set to clash on October 26th, at the O2 arena, in the United Kingdom.

Chisora has always been up and down through out his career. He has been in countless big fights but has come up short every time out.

Bouts against Tyson Fury, David Haye, Vitali Klitschko and Dillian Whyte (twice) have ended with Chisora on his back. On the 26th of October he won’t just have a former champion in front of him but an opportunity to change the narrative surrounding his career.

It was as recent as 2016 when Parker was labeled as a world champion. With back to back wins under his belt, Chisora could claim the biggest scalp of his career thus far. The motivation will be at an all-time high for Chisora but so will it be for Parker.

New Zealand’s first world champion will have his chance to get back into the championship mix. Parker will also be given the chance to erase several bad memories that are associated with the United Kingdom.

The former champions two defeats came across the pond when he took on former unified Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and former title challenger Dillian Whyte. Parker fought hard in both contest but he did not come out with the victory.

Parker’s contest with Chisora will be the second of a three fight deal he has signed with promoter Eddie Hearn earlier this year.

The record of Chisora, which included nine losses won’t provide comfort for Parker. Chisora is a veteran in the sport of boxing and has been on a roll ever since losing to Whyte. In fact, Chisora is undefeated during the 2019 calendar year.

“He’s coming off two good wins, so he’ll be full on confidence and out to make a statement,” said Parker. “As always, I back myself against any fighter on this planet and I’m expecting an exciting war on October 26th.”

One of those previously mentioned wins for Chisora came against Artur Szpilka, a 2016 title challenger. Chisora obliterated him in just two rounds earlier this year. He’ll be looking to do the exact same thing come October 26th to Joseph Parker.

“I’m a real fighter,” said Chisora. “I’m always ready to go to war. Szpilka felt what Derek ‘War’ Chisora is all about.”

At this point in their respective careers, neither man can afford a loss. A win can propel either man to the front of line in terms of championship aspirations.