Jose Zepeda vs Ivan Baranchyk Undercard Results: Frevian Gonzalez Robles Keeps The Wins Coming, This Time At The Expense Of Carlos Marrero

With his undefeated record on the line, Frevian Gonzalez Robles (4-0, 1 KOs) took care of business at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas Nevada.

His opponent on the night in Carlos Marrero (2-4-1, 0 KOs) simply had no answers and was easily dealt with.