In what was heavily expected, undefeated lightweight prospect Raymond Muratalla (12-0, 10 KOs) walked through his opponent, journeymen, Jose Gallegos (20-11, 15 KOs).

After hurting his man in the first round, Muratalla continued the beating. With each passing round, the chances of Gallegos pulling off the miraculous upset was fading. In the end, Muratalla closed the show in the fourth round as the referee mercifully stepped in to call a halt to their contest.