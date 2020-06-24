Jose Pedraza vs Mikkel LesPierre Rescheduled For July 2nd

By: Hans Themistode

The super lightweight contest between former two division world champion Jose Pedraza and contender Mikkel LesPierre has officially found a new date.

July 2nd, has officially been circled for both fighters to meet in the ring.

The two were originally supposed to meet on June 18th, as the headliner of Top Rank’s fourth Summer series show. Unfortunately for both men though, their contest was scrapped when LesPierre’s manager, Josie Taveras, contracted the virus.

Protocols were instantly followed as LesPierre and his team were immediately quarantined and tested. His results were negative, but due to contact tracing, he was not allowed to face Pedraza on the night.

With their contest slated to take place roughly two weeks from its original date, promoter Bob Arum is satisfied with the outcome for both sides.

“Mikkel and Jose deserve this opportunity,” said promoter Bob Arum in a recent press release. “I commend both camps for agreeing to reschedule this fight on short notice.”

Pedraza vs Mikkel wasn’t the only announcement that Arum made on the day.

Super lightweight contender and former title challenger Alex Saucedo returns to the ring after a seven month layoff. He’ll look to make it two wins in a row when he takes on Sonny Fredrickson in the main event of a June 30th card that will take place at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Arum has always had big expectations for the 26 year old Saucedo. He may have failed during his first bid to win a world title in November of 2018 against Maurice Hooker, but Arum’s enthusiasm hasn’t wavered one bit.

“Alex Saucedo is destined to be a world champion, but he has an incredibly tall task in Sonny Fredrickson. We have another great week in store at MGM Grand.”

