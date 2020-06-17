Jose Pedraza vs Mikkel LesPierre: Fight Preview

By: Hans Themistode

The last time former world champion Jose Pedraza was seen inside of the ring, he was losing a unanimous decision against Jose Zepeda. It wasn’t his best performance, nor was it his proudest moment. But Pedraza will get his chance to show that he still has plenty left in those 31 year old bones.

In the second Top Rank card of the week, Pedraza and Mikkel LesPierre will be looking to gain some respect in the Super Lightweight division. Pedraza might be coming off a loss in his outing, but in the case of LesPierre, he made it look easy against Roody Pierre Paul. In his contest just before that one though, he picked up the first loss of his career against Maurice Hooker.

Losing is never fun, but it did place LesPierre on the map as a viable contender in the division. Now, with the sports world starved for action, LesPierre is getting his chance to show if he is the real deal or not.

The main event of Top Rank’s fourth card in two weeks seems to be evenly matched, but the rest of the event features several undefeated fighters looking to get over.

Unblemished Super Middleweight prospect David Kaminsky (6-0, 3 KOs) looks to make it seven wins in a row when he takes on Clay Collard (6-2-3, 2 KOs). It’s a matchup of two relatively unknown fighters which could leave the winner with a new fan base following a big time performance.

Those who are tuning into this card tomorrow night with the hopes of finding a more recognizable name though, should think again. Fighters such as Robert Rodriguez, Frevian Robles and a host of others fill out this event from top to bottom.

To check in to the seemingly non-stop boxing action presented by Top Rank, tune into ESPN at 8 PM/ET.