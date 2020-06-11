Jessie Magdaleno vs Yenifel Vicente: Fight Preview

By: Hans Themistode

This past Tuesday night on June 9th, 2020, WBO Featherweight titlist Shakur Stevenson seemingly stopped time.

With boxing fans deprived of any live shows for three months prior to that, the world was Stevenson’s oyster as the sport returned. And boy, he did not disappoint, stopping Felix Caraballo in the 6th round. Now, only two days later, former Super Bantamweight belt holder Jessie Magdaleno steps into the spotlight.

It’s been an up and down four years for the former champion. In 2016, he saw his name and status jump up considerably with a win over Nonito Donaire that netted him the WBO Super Bantamweight title. His high stock didn’t last long though as a right hand from Isaac Dogboe forced him to drop the belt. Now, two years removed from that upset loss, and Magdaleno has seen a slight uptick in his stock once again. Winning back to back contests against Rico Ramos and Rafael Rivera. His fight against Yenifel Vicente could be a stepping stone on his way to another world title. But the fringe contender could use a big win of his own.

Vicente has never been in the mix in terms of title contention, but he has won 11 of his past 12 fights with all those wins coming via knockout.

The main event of tonight’s card has all of the ingredients to make for an explosive matchup. But the undercard isn’t lacking as well. Eric Mondragon and Mike Sanchez will both walk into the ring with unbeaten records, but only one will leave with that same distinction. Also on the card, Adam Lopez and Luis Coria will battle it out for the vacant NABF Featherweight title.

The event kicks off at 7 P.M. ET on ESPN from the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.