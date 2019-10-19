Jermell Charlo Will Pay For Patrick Day’s Upcoming Funeral

By: Hans Themistode

Boxing is an inherently dangerous sport. Serious injuries, mental anguish and unfortunately death is apart of the sport. Although the tragedies associated with the sport are common, they are still difficult to fully accept.

Each death that happens in the sport of boxing is an unfortunate one, but the recent passing of Jr Middleweight Patrick Day has left the sports world reeling.

Day, who was only 27 years of age and earned a Bachelors from Kaplan University, passed away after a knockout loss against former Olympian Charles Conwell. The former Jr Middleweight contender was dropped in the tenth and final round of his showdown on October 10th. He immediately lost consciousness and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he underwent emergency brain surgery.

Following his procedure, Day remained in a coma until he unfortunately lost his life due to his injuries. The boxing community was deeply saddened by these unfortunate events. Boxing, although dangerous, has an ability to bring everyone together during difficult times. Such is the case now.

Day’s promoter, Lou Di Bella, took to Twitter to announce that a Gofundme page has been made in order to help pay for the medical expensive’s.

“Many have asked about helping #PatrickDay’s family with expenses. This ⁦@gofundme⁩ was set up by his best friend and his brother; proceeds will go to his Mom.”

Since Day’s gofundme has been created, more than $15,000 has been donated in just a few short hours.

The donations are surely appreciated, but former WBC Jr Middleweight champion Jermell Charlo has taken things a step further.

As first reported by Fightnights.com, Charlo has decided to pay for the entire funeral of Day. Such a kind act by the former champion has certainly taken off much of the financial burden away from Day’s family.

Charlo, who has been known as having a flashy and aggressive personality both in and outside of the ring, should be applauded for his generosity.

At the moment, Charlo is slated to take on current WBC Jr Middleweight titlist Tony Harrison in a rematch later on this year. Even with his focus on regaining his world title, Charlo has shown that Day’s passing has effected him as well.

Boxers risk there lives each and every time they step foot inside of a boxing ring, but it is refreshing to see everyone come together to make a sad situation some what better.

We encourage everyone to continue to donate to Patrick Day’s Gofundme as well. You can do so by clicking on the link below.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/medical-expense-amp-support-for-patrick-day039s-family