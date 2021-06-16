Jermell Charlo Vs. Brian Castano Officially Lands In San Antonio Texas, At The AT&T Center

By: Hans Themistode

Jermell Charlo always dreamed of one day calling himself an undisputed world champion. What the unified super welterweight titlist didn’t know, however, was when and where it would happen. After locking up a date with WBO belt holder Brian Castano, for the final 154 pound title that he currently doesn’t have in his possession, Charlo patiently waited to hear an official fight date.

Now, after biding his time, Charlo (34-1, 18 KOs) couldn’t be happier with where his undisputed showdown has landed.

The AT&T Stadium in San Antonio Texas has officially been chosen as the site for Charlo vs. Castano’s contest on July 17th. Tickets to the event can be purchased now at www.attcenter.com.

Charlo, 31, figures to have a significant home crowd advantage as he was born less than two hours away in Richmond, Texas and currently resides roughly three hours away from San Antonio in Houston Texas.

After avenging the only loss of his career to Tony Harrison and regaining his WBC 154 pound title in December of 2019, Charlo picked up even more hardware in his very next outing. The pugnacious knockout artist made it look easy in his lone appearance in 2020 against former unified champion, Jeison Rosario.

With the opportunity to add two more world titles to his collection, Charlo wasted little time in dismantling his man at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut. Rosario would hit the deck three times before ultimately succumbing in the eighth round.

As for Castano (17-0-1, 12 KOs), the Argentinian belt holder just recently claimed his championship status. In a February showdown earlier this year, Castano barely broke a sweat in defeating former titlist Patrick Teixeira for his WBO strap. Immediately following the win, Castano took aim at Charlo. It didn’t take long before both sides agreed to terms for their unification matchup. The winner will ultimately hold all four major world titles and will be the first undisputed world champion at 154 pounds since Winky Wright in 2004.