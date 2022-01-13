Jermell Charlo Vs. Brian Castano Now Set To Take Place In LA, Not Houston, On March 19th

By: Hans Themistode

Though Brian Castano has never shied away from marching into the backyard of his opponents, the current WBO 154 pound belt holder will no longer have to do it for the second time in a row.

Originally, Castano battled it out against unified super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo in AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas in July of 2021. Growing up only a few hours away in Richmond, Texas, and currently residing in Houston, Charlo had the public backing of the San Antonio crowd.

At the conclusion of their 12 round slugfest, Castano believed his dream of becoming an undisputed world champion was mere moments from becoming a reality. However, the Argentine native was incredulous as he was forced to settle for a split decision draw.

After months of intense negotiations, it appeared as though Castano was set to face Charlo in an immediate rematch that would take place in Charlo’s backyard of Houston, Texas. Nevertheless, the high octane pressure fighter will now face Charlo on neutral ground.

As first reported by BoxingScene.com, both Charlo and Castano will officially rekindle their rivalry on March 19th, in the Los Angeles California area.

Known for his high punch output, Castano was much more reserved in his offensive attack in his first showdown against Charlo. One fight prior, Castano battered and outworked former titlist, Patrick Teixeira. The long and lanky one-time belt holder was overwhelmed both physically and mentally. Castano easily ripped his world title thanks to a heavy workload of 1,136 total punches, landing 373.

While Castano attempted to apply the same sort of pressure to the truculent Charlo, he fought more cautiously once he tasted his vaunted power. On numerous occasions, the Argentine appeared to be on unsteady legs.

Despite the power edge seemingly in Charlo’s corner, Castano was still adamant that his boxing acumen and overall game plan served him well and should have resulted in his undisputed title reign. Although he was ultimately disappointed, in just a few months’ time, Castano will have the opportunity to right what he believes was an awful decision.