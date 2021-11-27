Listen Now:  
Jermell Charlo Vs. Brian Castano 2 Reportedly Set For Feb 26th In Houston

Posted on 11/27/2021

By: Hans Themistode

In what many believed was a controversial outcome, both Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano will look to close the book on their junior middleweight rivalry.

As first reported by Lance Pugmire of USA Today, both sides have verbally agreed to terms to square off on February 26th, at Toyota Center in Houston Texas. Whoever emerges as the winner of their showdown will be crowned as the division’s first undisputed champion since Winky Wright nearly two decades ago.

Although each man is thrilled with the opportunity to nab all four world titles, neither believes a rematch should be taking place considering how their first contest played out.

On July 17th, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, earlier this year, Castano was in disbelief when it was announced that his showdown against Charlo was ruled a majority draw. Normally a volume puncher, Castano was forced to fight a much more methodical fight thanks to the hard-hitting nature of Charlo.

In the second and ninth rounds, in particular, Castano appeared to be on his way to hitting the deck. On both occasions, Charlo landed clean shots square on the chin of the Argentine native. The unified titlist then swarmed his man in an attempt to close the show.

Despite being on wobbly legs, Castano weathered the storm and managed to outthrow (586-533) and outland (173-151) Charlo by the slimmest of margins. As the final bell sounded, the WBO belt holder rose his hands in the air in pure belief that he had done more than enough to strip Charlo of his championship status. That said, not only was Castano disappointed in the final decision, he went as far as to say he was “robbed” of undisputed glory.

With history in the sights of both men, neither will be satisfied until they resolve things once and for all.

