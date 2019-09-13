Jermell Charlo Reveals That Rematch is Set With Tony Harrison

By: Hans Themistode

The 2018 boxing schedule was filled with huge upsets. One particular fight that possibly led the upset pack was when former WBC Jr Middleweight champion Jermell Charlo took on Tony Harrison just a few days before Christmas at the Barclay Center in Brooklyn, New York.

It was supposed to be a quick night for Charlo. He was regarded as the best fighter in the division and was headed towards a unification showdown with former unified champion Jarrett Hurd. Since Charlo won his title back in 2016, he looked sensational in every title defense. He obliterated the highly touted Erickson Lubin in the first round when they matched up in 2017. He followed that up by scoring two knockdowns against former champion Austin Trout en route to a decision victory.

Harrison had no chance. His two losses came via stoppage and there was reason to believe that he was headed towards another knockout loss at the hands of Charlo. The fight played out a bit differently than what many were expecting. Harrison didn’t just stay up right throughout the entire fight, but he also made it very competitive. At times, he dominated. Still, as the fight went to the scorecards, many believed that Charlo had done more than enough to win. When Harrison was announced as the winner it sent shockwaves throughout the entire boxing world.

Charlo didn’t take long to exercise his rematch clause to win back his belt. Unfortunately, Harrison was forced to withdraw the first time around because of an ankle injury, which forced Charlo to knockout his replacement opponent Jorge Cota. Now that Harrison seems to be fully healed there, seems to be a new date set for their rematch.

Courtesy of Jermell Charlo’s Instagram, he revealed the news of a deal being reached between the two. He kept it short and sweet when regarding the rematch he has been waiting for.

“December 21st… Nothing he can do !!! NO RESPECT SEASON”

Accompanying Charlo’s statement, was a picture of their first contest. Where this contest will take place is yet to be known as of yet but that detail is sure to be released soon.

What’s most interesting about this event is the date, as it is one day earlier than their original contest last year. Both men have been vocal since they have shared the ring.

Even with a championship around his waist, Harrison was never given the respect he felt he deserved.

“There were three championship judges who all said I won,” said Harrison during an interview a few months back. “I don’t pay attention to what Jermell has to say but I can’t wait to beat him again and prove to everyone that I am the champion now.”

With the rematch seemingly all set, we all can finally decide who is the better fighter between the two.