Jermell Charlo On Brian Castano: “I Think I Knock Him Out In The Rematch”

Posted on 07/18/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Unlike previous opponents, Jermell Charlo found Brian Castano a much more difficult combatant to deal with.

The two stood mostly toe to toe at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas last night. On the line, was Charlo’s WBC, WBA, IBF and Ring Magazine 154 pound titles – while Castano pushed his WBO belt to the middle of the table in a winner take all contest.

After appearing to fall behind early on the cards, Charlo rallied back in the second half of their contest. Still, the Houstonian’s comeback fell short of his desired results as he was forced to settle for a split decision draw.

While he was unhappy with the results, Charlo promises that in the sequel, he’ll be sure to place an exclamation point on his performance.

“I think I knock him out in the rematch,” said Charlo during an interview with FightHype.com following the draw.

Charlo’s prediction of a stoppage win in their inevitable rematch almost came to fruition last night. In the second, tenth and throughout the entirety of their showdown, Charlo visibly stunned his man. Admittedly, Castano tipped his cap to his Charlo and confirmed that he was in fact buzzed and needed time to recover.

In terms of the total body of work, Castano had the slight edge. The Argentinian native threw more punches, 586 to 533 and landed more, 173 to 151.

At times, Charlo was pressed against the ropes with nowhere to go. He would then cover up as Castano unloaded bombs in his direction. The unified 154-pound titlist didn’t result to letting his hands go, however. Instead, he picked his spots and landed the more powerful shots throughout.

While he’s incredulous at the way the fight was scored overall, Charlo still flashed a bright smile as he walked away with his world titles still tucked safely underneath his arms. Although Charlo has always opted for punch placement and timing as opposed to throwing countless shots, in the predestined rematch, the Houston native fully intends on coming out a bit more aggressive.

“I’ll be way more active, way more stronger and have way more confidence.”

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination.

