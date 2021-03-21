Jermell Charlo: “Danny Garcia Can’t F*ck With Some Of The Dudes That Are Ranked Number Seven Or Eight”

By: Hans Themistode

Danny Garcia has put the entire Jr middleweight division on notice. Following his most recent defeat at the hands of unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. this past December, Garcia (36-3, 21 KOs) sat back and contemplated his next move.

Ultimately, the former two-division champion decided that it would be in his best interest to move up in weight. Garcia’s goal is to get acclimated to his new weight class before taking on some of the bigger names in the division in an attempt to once again become champion.

Unified Jr middleweight titlist Jermell Charlo caught whiff of Garcia’s decision to invade his division and appears unconcerned about the Philadelphia native. Those who are interested in seeing how a match between them will play out, will seemingly never get their wish as Charlo (34-1, 18 KOs) believes Garcia will struggle with those at the bottom of the Jr middleweight food chain.

“Danny Garcia can’t f*ck with some of the dudes that are ranked number seven or eight,” said Charlo on his Instagram live.

Currently, Charlo has his eyes on other opponents. With Brian Castano recently winning the WBO 154 pound title, Charlo would love the opportunity to face the Argentinian to strip him of his belt and fulfill his dream of becoming an undisputed world champion.

Other names such as Jarrett Hurd, Erislandy Lara and Julian Williams are also opponents he would love to take on as well. As for Garcia, Charlo is steadfast in his belief that not only would he struggle to defeat those ranked at the bottom half of the top ten, but also that he would struggle against an opponent that he made quick work of.

In October of 2017, Charlo scored a highlight reel level knockout over Erickson Lubin in the first round. Since then, he’s bounced back nicely winning his last five contests and finds himself as the number one contender for Charlo’s WBC title.

The Houstonian doesn’t view Garcia as a threat whatsoever. In fact, he believes Lubin would do a number on him if the two were ever to meet in the ring.

“Danny Garcia can’t f*ck with Lubin.”