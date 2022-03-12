Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Jermall Charlo Vs. Jaime Munguia Talks Fall By The Wayside

Posted on 03/12/2022

By: Hans Themistode

After forgoing his chance to face Janibek Alimkhanuly for the WBO middleweight interim crown in favor of taking on WBC belt holder, Jermall Charlo, Jaime Munguia will be forced to take a longer road to his first world title shot at 160 pounds.

Initially, team Charlo turned their sights toward Munguia after failing to secure a showdown against Canelo Alvarez. Representatives of the 31-year-old Houstonian made a lucrative offer to Munguia to become Charlo’s fifth world title defense. As reported by Mike Coppinger of ESPN, both Charlo and Munguia agreed on the financial portion of their highly-anticipated showdown.

However, their contest has officially gone by the wayside as broadcasting rights became unsolvable scenario. Although Munguia was hoping to truncate Charlo’s title reign, the 25-year-old isn’t entirely out of the running.

According to the WBC sanctioning body, a purse bid, which has been officially set for this coming Tuesday, March 15th, will determine Charlo’s next mandatory challenger. At the center of said purse bid will be the aforementioned Munguia and highly ranked contender, Carlos Adames.

In the meanwhile, Charlo will look to remain active by facing a yet-to-be-determined opponent this Summer. The 31-year-old titlist has defended his middleweight crown just once annually since 2020.

Most recently, despite heading into the ring as a considerable favorite, Charlo struggled with the rough and rugged Juan Macias Montiel. Still, regardless of Montiel having plenty of success, Charlo drove his record to a perfect 32-0 via unanimous decision.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 53: Women Boxing, Fighter Pay, 3 Min rounds, & boxing politics
February 11th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Russian Solider Says Vasyl Lomachenko And Oleksandr Usyk Video Helped Convince Him Invasion Of Ukraine Was Wrong
March 8th
Abel Sanchez: “There’s Three Guys That Can Give Canelo A Hard Time, That’s [Artur] Beterbiev, David Benavidez, And Gennadiy Golovkin”
March 7th
Jermell Charlo: “Canelo, Come To 158, I’ll Put A Boxing Lesson On Him Just As Great As Floyd Mayweather Did”
March 8th
Mikey Garcia: “I Think Canelo Stops GGG At This Point Now”
March 11th
Chocolatito Hands Julio Cesar Martinez One Sided Beating
March 6th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend