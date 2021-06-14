Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Jermall Charlo On Juan Macias Montiel Title Defense And His Immediate Future: “I Want To Stop This Guy, We Need To Get Golovkin, Canelo And Andrade In The Ring”

Posted on 06/14/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Jermall Charlo is currently watching the days slowly go by. This coming weekend, the WBC middleweight champion will put his belt and undefeated record on the line when he takes on the hard-hitting Juan Macias Montiel. The two are scheduled to face off in Charlo’s hometown of Houston Texas, at the Toyota Center.

Despite Charlo being the heavy favorite, Montiel (22-4-2, 22 KOs) has talked a big game. With every single one of his wins coming via stoppage, the Mexican native plans on making Charlo another knockout victim. Regardless of his brazen trash talk, Charlo can’t help but smile and nod when he discusses the verbal threats by his upcoming opponent.

From the moment the opening bell rings, Charlo (31-0, 22 KOs) doesn’t want to box and move. With all the nonstop knockout talk, Charlo wants Montiel to stand and bang in the middle of the ring with him.

“Montiel can’t make any mistakes,” said Charlo during an interview on The Jake Asman Show on SportsMap Radio. “I have just as many knockouts as him and I’ve knocked out way stiffer competition than he has. He’s a confident kid and I understand why, he’s fighting for my belt. Followers get your popcorn before the fight, he coming to bang and I want to see how long he stays in the blender.”

Charlo, 31, says that he is fully focused on the task at hand. Still, with that said, a matchup against Montiel didn’t exactly excite the fight fans when it was first announced. With the middleweight division flooded with a plethora of great fighters, many were expecting a much more established name for Charlo’s first fight of the 2021 calendar.

Before it’s all said and done, the Houstonian wants to leave an indelible mark in middleweight history. That, in turn, would mean a matchup against some, if not all, of the current belt holders in his division, something Charlo is desperately hoping happens next.

“I want to stop this guy,” continued Charlo. “I want to show y’all that Jermall Charlo is for real and we need to get Golovkin, Canelo and Andrade in the ring.”

Amongst those previously mentioned names, Golovkin is possibly the one fighter Charlo has chased longer than the others. While fans are crossing their fingers and hoping they face off in the near future, Charlo revealed that his team attempted to make their showdown a reality.

“We reached out to him. Hopefully, the fight happens one day.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 48: Canelo Stops Saunders, breaks his eye socket in 4 places
May 13th
EP 47: GOTCHA HAT - Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul Craziness
May 9th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Keith Thurman: "When It Comes To Anybody On This Side Fighting A Bud Crawford, I Just Think Crawford Needs To Get Away From Bob"
June 10th
Keith Thurman Explains Why He Originally Wasn't Interested In Facing Errol Spence Jr.
June 13th
Billy Joe Saunders On Claims He Quit Against Canelo Alvarez: "As A Fighter, I Wanted To Go On, I Would Have Loved To See How The Next Four Or Five Rounds Go"
June 10th
Yordenis Ugas: "The WBA Do What They Want To Do, I’m Not Frustrated, I’m Going To Be The Co-main Event On That Show On August 21st"
June 12th
Corey B, Social Media Star Who Slapped Paulie Malignaggi, Discusses Why He Did It With BoxingInsider.com
June 13th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend