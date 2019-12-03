Jermall Charlo Looks to Deliver “Explosive Night” Against Dennis Hogan

By: Hans Themistode

Jermall Charlo will once again look to end yet another year with a bang.

This Saturday night at the Barclay Center in Brooklyn, New York, Charlo is set to take on Dennis Hogan. If the name of Charlo’s opponent sounds familiar, it should. Hogan (28-2-1, 7 KOs) is fresh off a highly controversial loss at the hands of Jaime Munguia back in April, earlier this year. The contest took place at in the Jr Middleweight division.

Although Hogan will officially be moving up in weight to take on Charlo, he shouldn’t be considered the smaller man. Sure, he is stepping into this contest against Charlo with a four inch height disadvantage and a ridiculous five inch reach deficit, but he is by no means a small man. The Ireland born Hogan has fought as high Light Heavyweight in his career and will look to make a statement.

Charlo (29-0, 21 KOs) isn’t oblivious to any of this. Since starting his career back in 2008, he has done nothing but win.

With a plethora of contenders and champions in the Middleweight division, many have wondered exactly why Charlo isn’t taking on a more notable name. According to the WBC belt holder, not many are willing to jump into the ring with him.

“Dennis Hogan is a guy who can fight and he has a great skill set,” said Charlo. He’s going to be someone who’s going to be right there and ready to fight.”

The styles of both fighters is sure to lead to a memorable night of boxing. With this being Charlo’s fourth fight in his last five at the Barclay Center, it’s safe to say that he has grown a certain fondness of the arena. Yet, it isn’t just the Barclay Center, but it is also the city of Brooklyn in which Charlo has really turned into his home away from home.

“I love Brooklyn,” said Charlo. “It’s almost my second home here. Lately I’ve been fighting here and I’ve had some explosive knockouts in Brooklyn along with going 12 rounds in Brooklyn as well. It’s been a journey. You have to stay tuned. PBC and Showtime has done an amazing job of bringing some great fights to Brooklyn and I just happened to be apart of it. I like to call it Brooklyn-Texas.”

Charlo may have all of his attention on Dennis Hogan, but he has certainly heard the chatter from another fighter in his division. One that just so happens to be fighting on the same card as him.

“I hear the things that Chris Eubank Jr says, but I’m not from the U.K. I’m from Houston Texas. We don’t play that around here. Everybody that talks about Jermall Charlo has to live up to it.”

Before we all begin to fantasize about what a potential matchup between Charlo and Eubank Jr would possibly look like, both men have to get past their respective opponents come Saturday night.

“I’m fully focused on Dennis Hogan. I’m not looking past him at all. December 7th, on Showtime, it’s going to be an explosive night. I promise to give Dennis Hogan something to remember for the rest of his night.”