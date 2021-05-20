Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Jermall Charlo: “Like Canelo Said, He’s (Demetrius Andrade) A Horrible Fighter, He’s A Horrible Fighter”

Posted on 05/20/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Although Canelo Alvarez campaigns at a higher weight class, Jermall Charlo still took time out of his busy schedule to tune into his most recent performance. The unified super middleweight champion stopped Billy Joe Saunders at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas at the end of the eighth round. 

While the win was both impressive and important, all anyone has been talking about is the back and forth rhetoric shared between Alvarez and multiple division champion, Demetrius Andrade. 

For a number of years now, Andrade has called out Alvarez whenever a microphone was present. Seemingly tired of being ignored, Andrade decided to crash the post-fight press conference of Alvarez following his win. 

“Congratulations on the win,” said Andrade. “I just wanna know when me and you can get it on.”

At first, Alvarez couldn’t help but smile as he listened to Andrade. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, the Mexican star lashed out at his man, insulting him several times over. 

“Man, you are never going to get the fight,” said Alvarez. “You are a horrible fighter, horrible fighter.”

For the most part, Charlo has never quite seen eye to eye with the Mexican star. This time however, Charlo can’t help but agree with Alvarez.

“Guys want clout and attention,” said Charlo during a recent press conference. “Sometimes it’s not good for them but they still do it. He needs to do things like that to make himself relevant. Nobody knows him, nobody cares for his fights so he’s in a bad situation. Like Canelo said, he’s a horrible fighter, he’s a horrible fighter.”

Charlo’s attempts to get either Andrade, Alvarez or any of the bigger names in or around his division to face him, have all been in vain. As a consolation prize, the Houstonian will now look to defend his WBC middleweight crown against fringe contender, Juan Macias Montiel on June 19th. Despite being a heavy favorite, the sport of boxing has been known to spring a few unexpected surprises. With that said, Charlo claims he’s fully prepared for whatever Montiel brings to the table.

“I hope he not overlooking me, I hope he don’t think this is going to be his night.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 47: GOTCHA HAT - Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul Craziness
May 9th
EP 46: Felix Verdejo faces potential death penalty, Canelo/Saunders Preview
May 5th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Mike Tyson Explains Why Professional Fighters Want to "Kill" The Paul Brothers
May 13th
Carl Froch: "The Only Fighter That I Can See Give Canelo Any Sort Of Trouble Is Unfortunately In A Different Weight Division, Terence Crawford"
May 14th
Deontay Wilder Wins Arbitration, Tyson Fury Must Face Him By September 15th
May 17th
Demetrius Andrade On Canelo Alvarez Refusing To Fight Him: “You Can Give People The Opportunity To Make A Legacy But I Can’t Do That?”
May 17th
Bob Arum Targets July 24th For Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3: "It’s Better To Get Rid Of Him And Go About Our Business"
May 18th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY