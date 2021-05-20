Jermall Charlo: “Like Canelo Said, He’s (Demetrius Andrade) A Horrible Fighter, He’s A Horrible Fighter”

By: Hans Themistode

Although Canelo Alvarez campaigns at a higher weight class, Jermall Charlo still took time out of his busy schedule to tune into his most recent performance. The unified super middleweight champion stopped Billy Joe Saunders at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas at the end of the eighth round.

While the win was both impressive and important, all anyone has been talking about is the back and forth rhetoric shared between Alvarez and multiple division champion, Demetrius Andrade.

For a number of years now, Andrade has called out Alvarez whenever a microphone was present. Seemingly tired of being ignored, Andrade decided to crash the post-fight press conference of Alvarez following his win.

“Congratulations on the win,” said Andrade. “I just wanna know when me and you can get it on.”

At first, Alvarez couldn’t help but smile as he listened to Andrade. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, the Mexican star lashed out at his man, insulting him several times over.

Demetrius Andrade crashes Canelo’s post fight presser and gets cursed out! pic.twitter.com/m90l1mjd7Y — Boxing Insider.com (@BoxingInsider) May 9, 2021

“Man, you are never going to get the fight,” said Alvarez. “You are a horrible fighter, horrible fighter.”

For the most part, Charlo has never quite seen eye to eye with the Mexican star. This time however, Charlo can’t help but agree with Alvarez.

“Guys want clout and attention,” said Charlo during a recent press conference. “Sometimes it’s not good for them but they still do it. He needs to do things like that to make himself relevant. Nobody knows him, nobody cares for his fights so he’s in a bad situation. Like Canelo said, he’s a horrible fighter, he’s a horrible fighter.”

Charlo’s attempts to get either Andrade, Alvarez or any of the bigger names in or around his division to face him, have all been in vain. As a consolation prize, the Houstonian will now look to defend his WBC middleweight crown against fringe contender, Juan Macias Montiel on June 19th. Despite being a heavy favorite, the sport of boxing has been known to spring a few unexpected surprises. With that said, Charlo claims he’s fully prepared for whatever Montiel brings to the table.

“I hope he not overlooking me, I hope he don’t think this is going to be his night.”