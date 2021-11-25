Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Jermall Charlo: “F*ck Benavidez, He Ain’t Even Got No Belt”

Posted on 11/25/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Jermall Charlo has made his feelings abundantly clear that he is no fan of David Benavidez.

Over the past few months, both sides have taken shots at one another. Recently, however, Benavidez has grown tired of the inconsequential words and has urged Charlo to step inside the ring against him.

Following a seventh-round stoppage win against fringe contender Kyrone Davis on November 13th, a jubilant Benavidez questioned the heart, desire, and willingness of Charlo to face him.

“Does the big Charlo want to get it too?” Asked Benavidez after stopping Davis. “He don’t want to get in the ring with me because he’s a p*ssy that’s why.”

While Benavidez would love to land deleterious blows on the Houston native, he’s more enthralled with the idea of squaring off against pound-for-pound star Canelo Alvarez.

As for Charlo, the 31-year-old WBC middleweight belt holder has stated time and time again that he would move up to the super middleweight division if a matchup against Alvarez can be made. In terms of moving up in weight to take on Benavidez, Charlo has shown little to no interest.

“F*ck Benavidez,” said Charlo on a self-recorded video. “He ain’t even got no belt.”

As for what could be next for the surly knockout artist, he appears to have a bevy of options. In what’s become a consistent theme, WBO middleweight titlist Demetrius Andrade has expressed an interest in unifying titles against Charlo. In addition to the slick former Olympian, Charlo is hoping to finally solidify a showdown against long-reigning middleweight titlist Gennadiy Golovkin.

Outside of his options at 160 pounds, Charlo has also shown a curiosity in a matchup against Caleb Plant. The former IBF super middleweight titlist dropped his world title just a few short weeks ago against Alvarez in a bid to become the division’s first super middleweight champion of all time.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Errol Spence Jr. Disagrees With Terence Crawford Vs. Shawn Porter Stoppage: "His Daddy Tripping, I Had Porter Up"
November 21st
Floyd Mayweather: "The Top Fighter In Boxing Right Now Is Terence Crawford, He Reminds Me Of A Young Floyd Mayweather"
November 24th
Keith Thurman: "I’m Willing To Fight Crawford Eight Months From Now"
November 22nd
Josh Taylor: "I Believe Crawford’s The Best In The Division But Honestly, I Think I Win The Fight"
November 23rd
Terence Crawford Hands Shawn Porter First Stoppage Defeat Of His Career
November 21st

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend