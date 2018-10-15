Jason Quigley Eyes Title Shot After Hernandez

By: Michael Kane

Jason Quigley defends his NABF Middleweight title on Thursday night against former world title challenger Freddy Hernandez.

The fight will be streamed live on ESPN in the U.S and Eirsport in Ireland.



Photo Credit: Jason Quigley Facebook Page

Quigley signed with Golden Boy Promotion on turning professional and has fought solely in the United States however he moved gyms last year and now trains at Dominic Ingle’s gym in Sheffield, England.

Quigley takes on Hernandez (34-9, 22KO) at the venue he won the NABF title and it is a place he feels comfortable appearing at having done so five times in his career so far. The Irishman feels Fantasy Springs is like a second home now.

Quigley told me, “Fantasy springs is like a home ground to me now, I have fought there 5 times, I am familiar with the setting and look forward to headlining the venue once again.”

Quigley suffered an injury against Glen Tapia, the night he won the title and made his return against Daniel Rosario Cruz in March winning by TKO in the 6th round.

Quigley (14-0 11 KO’s) said he was happy to be back in action, ” Yeah, it was tough being out of the ring for a year but it also gave me the chance to learn so much about myself as a person both inside and outside the ring. When it came to my return I felt like a kid at Christmas, I was just so glad to be back doing what I love.”

While delighted when he defeated Glen Tapia to win the title he feels there is more to come on his journey to the top.

Quigley said, “It was a great feeling winning the belt, it was my first belt as a pro, but I know thats only a small stepping stone towards where I want to get to, which is world champion but of course that would be my most notable win to date.”

Quigley faces a tough opponent in Hernandez and I asked him what he knew of his opponent and he agreed this will be a tough test.

“My opponent is a great fighter, he has been in with some of the best in the world, he has fought for the world title before, this is going to be a great test for me and I am looking forward to that, and coming out victorious.”