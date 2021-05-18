Listen Now:  
Jarrett Hurd: “I’m the best at 154″

Posted on 05/18/2021

By: Hans Themistode

It wasn’t that long ago where Jarrett Hurd was considered the best the super welterweight division had to offer. The Maryland native had grown accustomed to being introduced as the unified champion of the world.

Now, however, that distinction is held by long-time rival Jermell Charlo. Although most of the boxing world now views the pugnacious Houstonian as the man to beat in the division, Hurd vehemently disagrees.

“I’m the best at 154,” said Hurd during an interview with Brian Custer on the Last Stand Podcast.

Hurd’s fall from the top of the super welterweight mountain began in 2019. After picking up the IBF title from Tony Harrison in February of 2017 and quickly snatching away the WBA belt from Erislandy Lara one year later, Hurd believed he was making nothing more than a routine title defense against Philadelphia’s Julian Williams.

Yet, after tasting the canvas for the first time in his career, Hurd realized that he had a dog fight on his hands. Although he attempted to bully his man, Hurd was outmuscled and outworked as he was handed the first defeat of his career. Initially, the loss was a shock to his system. But, after taking time to sit down and reflect, Hurd is now finding motivation in another fighter who not only bounced back from his own defeat but ultimately went on to become arguably the best pound-for-pound fighter of his generation.

“Some of the best fighters take losses but it’s not just a loss, it’s a learning lesson. Look at Canelo Alvarez, he took a loss to one of the best in the world but he’s now the best in the world. At the end of the day, it’s just a lesson for me.”

Hurd will look to use those previously mentioned lessons in an attempt to keep his winning streak going as he takes on Luis Arias on June 6th.

There is little to no doubt that Hurd is currently focused on the man that will be standing in front of him in the next few weeks, but the former unified champion can’t help but notice what’s going around him. Currently, Charlo is in the midst of training camp as he prepares to take on Brian Castano on July 17th. The winner of their showdown will become the first undisputed 154 pound champion since Winky Wright in 2004.

At times, Hurd can’t help but feel envious of Charlo and his newfound position. Nevertheless, no matter how much he dislikes him, Hurd does expect him to get the job done. While he won’t be sending any congratulatory text messages for his accomplishments, Hurd is simply hoping that once Charlo becomes undisputed, he’ll ultimately step up to the plate.

“To me, he will become undisputed. Hopefully, he can step up, be a man and one day get in the ring with me.”

