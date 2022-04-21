Jaron Ennis: “Spence Looked Good, Ugas Ain’t Have No Killer Instinct”

By: Hans Themistode

Amanda Westcott/Showtime

Much like the nearly 40,000 fans that rose to their feet and applauded in approval at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, this past weekend, Jaron Ennis admits that he was thoroughly entertained.

On April 16th, Errol Spence Jr. and Yordenis Ugas waged a back and forth war with the winner claiming three of the four major world titles at 147 pounds. Although the first half of their showdown was closely contested, Spence Jr. pulled away in the second half. The beginning of the end for the Cuban star began in the seventh as Spence Jr. landed a well-timed uppercut on the inside.

From there, the right eye of Ugas began swelling profusely. While the former Olympic bronze medalist gave it everything he had, he ultimately succumbed to the power of his man, losing in the ninth round via doctor’s stoppage.

Ennis, of course, watched closely. And while Spence Jr. vs. Ugas had plenty of high drama moments, in the end, Ennis wasn’t surprised with the outcome.

“It was a good fight,” said Ennis during an interview with YSM Sports Media. “Spence did what he was supposed to do, he looked good.”

Although Ennis was always of the belief that Spence Jr. would pick up the victory, in the fourth, Ugas almost defeated the odds. In an awkward sequence, Ugas landed a short right hook on the inside, sending the mouthpiece of Spence Jr. halfway across the ring. The Dallas product seemed to forget that he was in a back and forth battle as he stopped engaging with Ugas in favor of searching for his mouthpiece.

With Spence Jr. defenseless, Ugas landed a three-punch combination which sent his man into the ropes. At that point, it appeared as though Ugas could have gone on the attack, but instead, he stood motionless in the middle of the ring, confused as to what was taking place. A few seconds later, referee Laurence Cole paused the action to allow Spence Jr. to retrieve his mouthpiece.

In that instance, it appeared as though Ugas was attempting to show sportsmanship toward his opponent. While Ennis respects the decision of Ugas, he believes the Cuban star missed a gigantic opening.

“Ugas ain’t have no killer instinct. It’s cool to be nice an all but at the end of the day, it’s boxing. You have to protect yourself at all times.”

Presently, following the win, Spence Jr. is now in possession of the IBF, WBA, and WBC welterweight titles. The unified star has made his intentions clear that his next and final match at 147 pounds will be against WBO titlist, Terence Crawford.

To fans of the pugilistic sport, an undisputed showdown against two of the best fighters in the world is music to their ears. However, in the case of Ennis, hearing such news has made him acrimonious.

On May 14th, Ennis will attempt to move one step closer to his own world title shot as he takes on Custio Clayton at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Should Ennis go on to do what many are expecting, he’ll become Spence Jr.’s IBF mandatory challenger.

Having watched Ugas vs. Spence Jr. this past weekend, the highly touted contender isn’t unnerved about his chances against either of them or even Crawford.

“I already know I can do. I know I’ll be able to break anybody down and outsmart anybody.”