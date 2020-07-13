Jamel Herring Tests Positive Once Again For COVID-19, Bout Against Jonathan Oquendo Postponed For a Second Time

By: Hans Themistode

Another day, another Top Rank main event down the drain.

For the second time in less then two weeks, WBO super featherweight titlist Jamel Herring has found himself on the losing end in a matchup with COVID-19.

The former marine turned champion was originally scheduled to take on Jonathan Oquendo in a main event headliner on July 2nd. Those plans were immediately scrapped however, once Herring came down with the virus.

All hope was not lost as Herring’s contest was postponed for July 14th. It appeared that all systems were a go as Herring passed a July 3rd test and passed yet another earlier today. Now, with only a few hours left on the clock until showtime, the curtains have come down on Herring vs Oquendo as his most recent results have comeback positive.

With no plans at the moment to stage a third contest, Herring was pissed off to say the least. The current super featherweight belt holder believes he has done everything in his power to stay COVID free. But with no explanations as to what went wrong, Herring has his own assumptions.

“These test are 30% faulty,” said Herring via Twitter.

The former marine would not only point the finger at the test administered by Top Rank but he would also provide proof that he tested negative and made weight.

These test are 30% faulty… Here’s clearly my timeline of when I contracted the virus, til the time I came back negative. I even woke up today on weight, ready to go, and even took an antibody test this morning to prove I’m fine, but the commission didn’t want to risk it. https://t.co/7Mv3ex0jbo pic.twitter.com/pItpOwq0rA — Jamel Herring (@JamelHerring) July 13, 2020

Following Herrings first failed test two weeks ago, he immediately felt the effects of the virus. This time around, he felt 100 percent ready to step into the ring against Oquendo.

“I feel great, I had the best [weight] cut ever. I was actually on weight days ago. I’m actually more bummed out about this for my team. We put in so much work,” said Herring to ESPN. “We even had the extra weeks for the fight after the original date. The main thing is I took time away from my family. But I’m more upset for the people around me. But I feel great.”