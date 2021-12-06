Jake Paul Rips Gervonta Davis Over Performance Against Isaac Cruz: “I Thought He Lost, He Had A Clown Performance”

By: Hans Themistode

For the first time in the career of Gervonta Davis, the hard-hitting Baltimore native had an opponent who refused to crumble underneath his normally deleterious power.

The three-division titlist and current WBA “Regular” lightweight belt holder, defended his crown this past Saturday night against Isaac Cruz in front of a jam-packed crowd at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Cruz, 23, fought Davis on mostly even terms, despite being pegged as a considerable underdog. At the sound of the final bell, Davis appeared relieved as he was handed a close but clear unanimous decision victory.

However, while Davis managed to escape with his world title still safely tucked underneath his arm and his undefeated record intact, Jake Paul is of the belief that Cruz was given a raw deal.

“I thought he lost,” said Paul during a recent conference call. “I think a lot of people would say that.”

Paul, who’s gearing up for his return to the ring on December 18th, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, against Tyron Woodley, went into details on how Davis should have picked up the first defeat of his career. Or, at worst, a draw.

“I thought they were going to give it a draw. He hurt his hand or whatever. For three rounds he didn’t throw a single left hand and some of the judges gave those rounds to him. Of course, those close swing rounds are going to get thrown to Gervonta but I thought he lost. Obviously, because he’s signed with Mayweather Promotions, Al Haymon and we know how dirty boxing is. Judges are being paid off.”

As Paul eludes to, Davis revealed that his struggles against Cruz, in part, came as a direct result of an injury to his left hand. Still, regardless of his physical ailments and considering their long history of back and forth trash talk over social media, Paul couldn’t help but return the favor.

“He calls me a clown but he had a clown performance.”