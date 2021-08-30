Jake Paul Only Willing To Give Tyron Woodley A Rematch Under One Condition: “Get The tattoo, Put It On Instagram”

By: Hans Themistode

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 17: Jake Paul celebrates after defeating Ben Askren in their cruiserweight bout during Triller Fight Club at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller)

Although he faced several sticky moments, Jake Paul knew he had done more than enough to earn a victory in the biggest fight of his career. The social media star outpointed former UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley, at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

To start things off, Paul appeared to dominate the action while Woodley sat back and refused to let his hands go. Ultimately though, the future Mixed Martial Arts Hall of Famer found his rhythm in the fourth. The 39-year-old landed the biggest shot of the night which threw Paul into the ropes.

Despite facing adversity for the first time in his career, Paul went on to win a split decision. As he continues to hear the nonstop chatter surrounding his boxing abilities, with a victory over a respected name like Woodley, more so in the MMA world than the boxing community, Paul believes his naysayers are running out of things to criticize him about.

“I won convincingly,” said Paul following his victory. “We’re gonna go back to the drawing board, but I think I proved a lot tonight.”

While Paul is firmly of the belief that he made things look relatively easy against Woodley, the former UFC star believes he was given a raw deal. Immediately following the results, Woodley demanded that the two-run things back. Paul, 24, is more than willing to do so, but only under one condition.

During the lead-up of their showdown, both Paul and Woodley verbally agreed to a bizarre bet. The loser of their showdown would have to get a tattoo stating “I love Jake Paul” or “I love Tyron Woodley”, depending on who won.

With the dust now cleared and Paul emerging as the winner, Paul wants Woodley to pay up. In an effort to entice the former UFC welterweight champion, Paul revealed that he might be willing to give Woodley a shot at redeeming himself in a rematch if he goes through with the bet.

“I told him, if he wants to get the tattoo, put it on his Instagram. Permanent tattoo. Then maybe we’ll talk about it.”