Jake Paul: “My Brother Beat Floyd Mayweather, Wobbled Him”

By: Hans Themistode

At one point, a matchup against Floyd Mayweather was all Jake Paul could talk about. The former social media star turned professional boxer always believed that a showdown between them would do huge box office business. Yet, after watching his older brother, Logan Paul, take on Mayweather this past weekend, Jake doesn’t see the point in facing him anymore.

“That’s old news, my brother already beat him,” said Jake Paul to a group of reporters following his brother’s eight-round exhibition contest against Mayweather. “My brother beat Floyd Mayweather. Let him die off, he’s old. I mean bro, I would fuck him up. He’s getting old, my brother just fucked him up.”

Contrary to what Jake continues to say, there was no official winner when the two faced off this past Sunday night at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Florida. Their eight-round exhibition was billed as purely an entertainment spectacle as no judges were present during the entire contest.

Still, despite that, Jake cheered for his older brother from his ringside seat and was proud of what he accomplished. While Logan did appear to have success early on, Mayweather began picking him apart during the middle and latter portion of their contest.

Those sentiments, however, would be rebuffed by Jake. Watching his brother’s success was something that didn’t surprise Jake in the slightest. He was, however, taken aback with something else he believes he saw take place.

“Yes,” said Jake when asked if he expected his brother to pull off the win. “I didn’t expect him to wobble him though and to have him hurt in multiple rounds. It wasn’t just one round, it wasn’t just one time, he hurt him multiple times.”

In spite of Jake’s words, at no point did Mayweather seem to be hurt. In fact, it was Logan who on multiple occasions appeared to be on his way to hitting the canvas.

With no official scorecards to go to, Jake claims that not only was he watching their showdown but he was also keeping track with his own scorecards in his head. Following the conclusion of the entire event, Jake revealed exactly how he tallied the scores.

“It was five rounds to three, Logan Paul wins.”