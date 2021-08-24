Jake Paul: “I’m Putting The YouTube Community, Disney Channel, TikTokers On My Back”

By: Hans Themistode

No matter who steps into the ring, there’s always a chance that things go the opposite of the way many were expecting.

As Mike Tyson laid flat on his back during his 1990 showdown against journeymen James “Buster” Douglas, virtually no one expected their showdown to have that end result. The same can be said for Andy Ruiz Jr. and his colossal upset over unified heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua in 2019.

Matches such as though serve as a constant reminder that boxing is an unpredictable sport. But as Jake Paul sits down and analyzes his upcoming showdown against Tyron Woodley this Sunday night at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, he simply can’t wrap his brain around the thought of himself losing.

“There’s not a possibility of me losing this fight,” said Paul during an interview with Brian Custer on the Last Stand Podcast.

Currently, Paul is pegged as the betting favorite to take down the former UFC welterweight champion in what will be his pro boxing debut. Regardless of the odds, Woodley believes those who doubt him will be proven erroneous. While he hasn’t fought at the professional level in a boxing ring, Woodley is widely considered to be one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. The 39-year-old has, however, suffered losses in his past four appearances in the octagon.

In an effort to accelerate his boxing skills, Woodley has spent his time working closely with newly inducted Hall of Famer and former five-division champion, Floyd Mayweather Jr.

With Woodley stating on numerous occasions that he refuses to lose to a former YouTuber/Disney movie star, Paul has embraced his upcoming opponent’s trash talk.

As an influx of social media stars continue to make their way to the boxing ring, Paul feels as though he’s leading the charge. After starring in the Disney series Bizaardvark for roughly two years, Paul refuses to let his past acting life define his boxing future.

“I’m putting the YouTube community on my back, I’m putting the Disney channel on my back. I’m putting the TikTokers on my back, I’m putting all the people who weren’t supposed to become something or do something or get hated on because they’re doing shit differently, I’m putting them on my back. I’m putting my family on my back, my team on my back. My motivation is too strong. I’m a mental savage.”