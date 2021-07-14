Jake Paul Believes He’s A “Much Better Fighter” Than Both Avni Yildirim And Billy Joe Saunders

By: Hans Themistode

Not only does Jake Paul continue to reiterate that at some point, he’ll take on a professional boxer but also, in the near future, he’ll be well equipped to take on Canelo Alvarez.

For now though, the social media star will face someone who isn’t well versed in the boxing ring. On August 29th, Paul will take on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. While Paul has openly admitted that Woodley will present him with a much more difficult fight than Ali Eson Gib, Nate Robinson and Ben Askren, his three previous victims, he’s also extremely confident that he’ll still pick up the knockout victory.

With the win virtually guaranteed in his mind, Paul would like to shift his focus to Alvarez. Currently, the Mexican native is in possession of the WBC, WBA, WBO and Ring Magazine super middleweight titles. He’s also considered by most as the number one fighter in the world.

Still, regardless of the superlative words used to describe him, Paul believes that in just a few short years, he’ll be able to compete with him. Although Alvarez stopped his two most recent opponents in Avni Yildirim and Billy Joe Saunders, Paul has absolutely no doubt that at this very moment, his overall skills dwarfs that of those previously mentioned names.

“I’m a much better fighter than both of those boxers,” said Paul to a group of reporters. “I’m bigger, faster, stronger, and more athletic.”

Alvarez, 30, made things look incredibly easy against Yildirim earlier this year, stopping him in the third round. As for Saunders, he proved to be much more difficult. The British native and former two-division titlist gave Alvarez fits during their showdown in early May. Ultimately though, Alvarez stopped his man in the eighth round, breaking his right orbital bone and shattering his eye socket in the process.

Regardless of the end result, Paul was seemingly unimpressed with the way things played out. While he wouldn’t go as far as to say that he’s prepared to challenge Alvarez at this very moment, Paul does believe that in only a handful of years, he just might be able to hold his own.

“If Billy Joe Saunders, who fights like a wild chicken, can go in there and get a payday and fight Canelo and last that many rounds or Yildirim the Turkish Warrior can last three rounds, can Jake Paul in three years go 12 rounds with him and beat him? We’ll see.”