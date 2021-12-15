Jake Paul Believes He’ll Have A Short Night Against Tyron Woodley: “I Think It Happens Inside Of Five Rounds”

By: Hans Themistode

Jake Paul has never been short on confidence. The social media star turned professional boxer has thoroughly enjoyed his time in the ring, racing out to an undefeated record through four pro fights.

Still, while his self-belief is normally through the roof, he’s fully convinced that this Saturday night will be his best showing yet.

In front of what’s expected to be a sold-out crowd at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Paul is set to take on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. The two originally tangoed four months prior in Woodley’s pro boxing debut. Despite promising to the end the former MMA star inside the distance, Paul was forced to settle for a split decision victory.

Following the win, Paul attempted to put Woodley in the rearview mirror. The social media star agreed to terms with a showdown against Tommy Fury, half-brother of WBC heavyweight titlist Tyson Fury. Although Tommy brimmed with confidence, he was forced to pull out of his showdown against Paul due to injury.

With Fury out of the picture, Woodley subsequently stepped in. Having had just two weeks to prepare for his familiar foe, Paul is of the belief that this time around, he’ll end his rivalry with Woodley once and for all.

“I’m feeling great. Best I’ve ever felt going into a fight,” said Paul to a group of reporters. “I’m 110% confident.”

Despite picking up the win in their first contest, Paul was disgusted by his performance. In the fourth round, in particular, Paul was nearly sent into the fifth row. During the period, Woodley landed a clean overhand right that saw Paul crash into the ropes. Although he ultimately regained his composure before eking out the win, Paul believes he’s more than capable of ending Woodley in explosive fashion.

In fact, as Paul puts the finishing touches on a long and arduous training camp, he’s fully convinced that Woodley will meet his demise before the sound of the final bell.

“I think it happens inside of five rounds. In the last fight, it was easy to tee off on him but for some reason, I stopped punching after my combinations. This time, you’ll see me keep punching and that’s going to get him out of there.”