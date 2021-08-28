Jake Paul: 190, Tyron Woodley: 189.5, Fight Official Set

By: Hans Themistode

With the scale representing the final hurdle before Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley settle their beef in the ring, it was officially cleared just a short while ago.

First up to the scale was Woodley, a former UFC welterweight champion who is making his pro boxing debut. For the vast majority of his mixed martial arts career, the 39-year-old has competed at 170 pounds. As he showed off his ripped physique, Woodley weighed in at a career-high 189.5 pounds.

Paul, who will be fighting in front of a hometown Cleveland crowd at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, weighed in only slightly heavier than Woodley at 190.

The customary tense staredowns that immediately take place following weigh-ins were nowhere to be found as both fighters went their separate ways. Instead, the pair will do a second weigh-in later this afternoon at 5 p.m., which will be viewed as more ceremonial.

Paul vs. Woodley will headline a Showtime Pay-Per-View that will be available for $59.99.

Despite Woodley’s extensive fighting background, he’s pegged as the slight underdog. While he’s often considered one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time, Woodley appears to be on the downside of his career. He’s currently riding a four-fight losing streak in the UFC’s octagon.

In addition to Woodley’s current form, Paul will walk into their showdown with several physical advantages. For starters, the social media star will enjoy a four-inch height and two-inch reach advantage. He’ll also be the much younger man at 24.

Paul’s experience, while limited, still dwarfs that of Woodley, at least in the boxing ring. In mid-April earlier this year, Paul picked up the third straight knockout win of his pro boxing career, stopping former MMA star and good friend of Woodley, Ben Askren.

Paul vs. Woodley kicks off at 8 p.m. Eastern time.