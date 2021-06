In her first bid to become a world champion, Marlen Esparza (10-1, 1 KO) took care of business against Ibeth Zamora Silva (32-7, 12 KOs).

Winning the belt wasn’t easy for Esparaza as she was dropped in the opening round but once she got her barrings, she outboxed the long reigning champion and walked away with the WBC flyweight title.