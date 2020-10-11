Jaime Munguia On Who He Wants To Fight: “Either Charlo Or Gennadiy Golovkin”

By: Hans Themistode

Slowly but surely, Jamie Munguia is facing the level of competition that most have been asking for.

The one time WBO Jr middleweight titlist is coming off an eleventh round stoppage win over Gary O’Sullivan earlier this year. Currently, the Mexican native is preparing to build off that momentum when he takes on perennial contender Tureano Johnson on October 30th, in his second contest at middleweight.

A win over the long time veteran should further cement his status as a bonafide contender in the division. At the moment, Munguia (35-0, 28 KOs) is currently ranked number one in the WBO and number two in the WBC.

Houston’s Jermall Charlo presently holds the aforementioned WBC title and just dispatched his number one contender in Sergiy Derevyanchenko with ease just a few weeks ago. It was an impressive performance by Charlo. So much so that even Munguia had to give the surly champion his just due.

“I think he had an excellent fight,” said Munguia on Fight Hub TV. “He did what he had to do. He never really let Derevyanchenko answer. I know Derevyanchenko had his moments but Charlo solved that problem.”

A showdown between Charlo and Munguia has been discussed since the two held world titles at 154 pounds. But as is always the case in boxing, the business side of things stopped an actual matchup from materializing.

Despite being on opposite sides of the boxing street, if Munguia continues to pile up the victories, he doesn’t see why a matchup couldn’t take place with either Charlo or another high profile middleweight who just so happens to hold a world title as well.

“I think so, if we keep winning and I become champion then the people are going to ask for that fight. Either Charlo or Gennadiy Golovkin, I would love to have a fight with them.”