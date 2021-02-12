Jaime Munguia Admits He Is Targeting Gennadiy Golovkin This Year: “We Are Trying To Get That Fight”

By: Hans Themistode

Jaime Munguia has always had a difficult time calling out anyone. It could be because of his soft-spoken approach or the fact that he doesn’t want to ruffle any feathers. Whatever the case is, the former Jr middleweight titlist has always gone with the more diplomatic approach when deciding who he wants to face next.

Yet, with rumors that he is heading towards a showdown with Gennadiy Golovkin getting louder and louder, the Mexican native admitted that he is in fact chasing after him. Having been out of the ring for roughly three months, Munguia (36-0, 29 KOs) knows good and well that jumping straight into a contest with the future first-ballot Hall of Famer may not be the best idea. However, if that’s how the chips fall, then so be it.

“We are trying to get that fight,” said Munguia during an interview with Fight Hub TV. “Me and my team were thinking to have a tune-up fight before we face GGG. But if the opportunity presents itself then we’ll make the fight happen. Honestly, I know GGG isn’t just any fighter. He has left a great legacy in his career. I respect what he has done and I admire him also.”

Narrowing down a date for their possible showdown would be thinking too far ahead. At the moment, talks haven’t exactly progressed that far along just yet. However, with two Mexican holidays in Cinco De Mayo and Mexican Independence Day taking place in May and September, in a perfect world, Munguia would rather add to the historic list of great fights that have happened on those day’s by attaching his own clash with Golovkin to the renowned date.

“I would love to put on a show if it’s on Cinco De Mayo or in September. It would be a great fight.”

For Kazakhstan’s Golovkin (41-1-1, 36 KOs), a date with Munguia is something that he would seemingly embrace. Approximately two and a half years ago, team Golovkin attempted to lure a much younger Munguia into the ring. At when he was considered the height of his powers, many believed a matchup between the two at the time was about as one-sided as can be. In fact, the Nevada State Athletic Commission refused to sanction the fight due to Munguia’s age, then 21, and lack of experience against top opposition.

Fast forward almost three years later and Munguia is not only older at 24 years of age, but he also had a lengthy title run in the Jr middleweight division. Now, he is considered a top contender at 160 pounds.

In spite of their showdown viewed as a much closer contest as opposed to the one-sided bloodbath many years ago, Munguia is fully aware that Golovkin is as dangerous as they come. The long-reigning middleweight titlist recently annihilated mandatory challenger Kamil Szeremeta via seventh-round stoppage roughly two months ago.

Similarly, Munguia made a statement of his own approximately two months prior against Tureano Johnson, stopping the contender in the sixth round. At the moment, Munguia is on a roll as he has stopped both of his opponents since moving up to the middleweight division.

Still, with his confidence through the roof, Munguia won’t let his recent success get to his head. In facing someone like Golovkin, albeit 38 years of age, he still has the power to turn off just about anyone’s lights in the most vicious way possible.

“When it comes to facing him, we have to alert for whatever he throws. He can go to the body, so I have to keep my distance. Throwing combinations, staying busy, but it’s easy to say right now but being inside the ring it can be different.”