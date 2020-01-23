Ivan Redkach: “I Am Going To Shock The Boxing World”

By: Sean Crose

Not too many people are giving the 33 year old Ivan Redkach much of a chance to beat former welterweight and junior welterweight champion Danny Garcia when the two men meet for a scheduled twelve round affair Saturday night at Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center. Then again, not many people gave Jeison Rosario much of a chance to best Julian Williams last Saturday night. Nor did many people expect Williams to best Jarrett Hurd when the two men fought last spring. And most people certainly didn’t expect Andy Ruiz to knock out Anthony Joshua in the Englishman’s American debut last June. Perhaps, then, the 23-4-1 southpaw Redkach has reason to be confident heading into this weekend.









Still, the 35-2 Garcia is one of the most skilled fighters on earth, a man with a resume that may already guarantee the Philadelphia native a ticket to the International Boxing Hall of Fame. The 31 year old is also eager to get back to the top of the welterweight division, where names like Pacquiao and Spence may await. Not that any of that seems to trouble Redkach. After all, the LA native, by way of the Ukraine, feels former world titlist Devon Alexander underestimated him before they met last June (in a bout Rekach won by knockout). “Devon took me for granted,” Redkach is quoted as saying by Premiere Boxing Champions. “I think the same thing is happening here (with Garcia). He wants the (Manny) Pacquiao fight. But he hasn’t won this fight yet.”



For his own part, Garcia has assured the press that he is indeed taking this bout seriously. And, although he’s won some decisions some consider questionable, it’s hard to accuse the fighter of ever having been lazy. One simply doesn’t best the likes of a prime Amir Khan, and a prime Lucas Matthysse without having developed one’s craft. Although he isn’t known to trash talk like some fighters, it’s generally Garcia who has the final word in the ring.



“We’re just working hard and working smart,” Premiere Boxing Champions quotes Garcia as saying. “We’re making the necessary adjustments for Redkach specifically, but this is just another fighter in front of us. I noticed that he’s really hungry. He obviously wants to win, and he’s coming off of three solid victories. He has his confidence back now. I just have to be ready for whatever he brings to the table on January 25.”



It appears Garcia is right – Redkach is coming across as both eager and confident, two things no fighter should overlook in an opponent. “I have been to a lot of Danny’s fights,” Redkach has said in the lead up to this weekend’s matchup, “and now I get the chance to test myself against him. I am training very hard so that I am the best that I have ever been on January 25. I’m going to shock the boxing world.”