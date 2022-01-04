Listen Now:  
Isaac Cruz On Gervonta Davis: “How Did I Go From Somebody He Didn’t Know To Someone He Wants To Avoid?”

Posted on 01/04/2022

By: Hans Themistode

Isaac Cruz couldn’t help but laugh.

The highly ranked 135-pound contender was given virtually no chance heading into his showdown against Gervonta Davis on December 5th, late last year. Despite going undefeated in his previous 18 trips to the ring, the Mexican native was widely expected to become another knockout victim. However, regardless of those sentiments, Cruz gave Davis everything he could handle.

For the first time in the career of the hard-hitting multiple division titlist, he was forced to go the full 12 round distance. Still, while he ultimately eked out the close unanimous decision victory, Cruz has implored Davis to face him once more.

In spite of the somewhat controversial outcome, team Davis has already ruled out a possible rematch between the pair. Considering how Cruz was viewed before their contest took place, the Mexican native is in total disbelief as he believes Davis will do anything in his power to avoid facing him for a second time.

“It’s crazy,” said Cruz to a group of reporters. “How did I go from somebody he didn’t know at 135 to someone that he wants to avoid at all costs for a rematch. It’s absolutely astounding.”

Shortly after their contest, Davis, 27, revealed that he injured his left hand in the sixth round, essentially leaving him a one-handed fighter for the majority of their showdown. Yet, regardless of his physical ailment, team Davis believes there is absolutely no need for a rematch.

Although Cruz would love nothing more than to redeem himself, the 23-year-old appears ready to move on. With his star power reaching an all-time high, he hopes to land marquee matchups against the division’s other prominent names. Most notably, Ryan Garcia. With the flamboyant young star daring Cruz to face him next, the Mexican product will have a plethora of options for his next ring appearance.

