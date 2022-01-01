Isaac Cruz Doesn’t View Ryan Garcia As A Threat

By: Hans Themistode

For countless years now, Ryan Garcia has thumped his hands on his chest and screamed at the top of his lungs that he’s the best 135 pounder alive. Isaac Cruz, however, finds that notion laughable.

Throughout the short career of the 23-year-old Cruz, he’s enjoyed sizable success. Still, despite going undefeated in 18 straight contests, the Mexican star saw his stock rise to unparalleled heights following his most recent trip to the ring.

On December 5th, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, Cruz pushed multiple-division champion Gervonta Davis like no other. While Cruz would ultimately come up short, losing via close unanimous decision, many were pleasantly surprised with his under-the-radar abilities and toughness. With his grueling showdown against Davis now behind him and considering the long list of championship-level fighters at 135 pounds, Cruz is convinced more than ever that Garcia is simply not a top-tier threat.

“Ryan Garcia hasn’t been a fighter that’s caused any big danger in the division,” said Cruz during an interview on DAZNBoxing.

The criticism heaved in the direction of Garcia by Cruz, is something that the flamboyant lightweight contender has dealt with for most of his career. Nevertheless, 2021 appeared to be his breakout year.

On only the second day of 2021, Garcia showed tremendous heart by peeling himself up off the deck against Luke Campbell to score a seventh-round stoppage win at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

With a bevy of options seemingly available to him, Garcia’s 2021 fell by the wayside as he was sidelined for the remainder of the year due to a combination of mental health rest and right wrist surgery.

Admittedly, Garcia has confessed that he envisioned a much more active 2021 but plans on making up for lost time in 2022. Amongst a long list of names he wishes to face is Cruz himself.

Completely full of confidence, Garcia is adamant that should the two meet in the ring, he’ll take care of business well before the final bell. In the mind of Cruz, though, Garcia appears more interested in growing his social media following as opposed to lacing up the gloves and swapping fists in the ring. If, however, terms to a deal can be reached between the pair, Cruz would welcome their showdown with opened arms.

“He’s more focused on making videos and having followers on Instagram. But if he wants to fight, let him come at me.”