Isaac Cruz Believes Gervonta Davis Is “Afraid”

By: Hans Themistode

Gervonta Davis never appeared unnerved at any point in his career. As the now three-division world titlist prepares to enter the ring for the final time in 2021, the 27-year-old pugnacious knockout artist seems even more sure of himself.

In just a few short hours, the Baltimore native will look to end the world title dreams of Isaac Cruz. The two will officially battle it out at Staples Center In Los Angeles, California, on Showtime pay-per-view.

As with all boxing events, both foes came face to face following their weigh-ins yesterday afternoon. Cruz, 23, stood toe to toe with Davis, refusing to be the first one to break away from their stare-off. While Davis ultimately broke first, he flexed his muscles intentionally in front of Cruz. The Mexican native, in turn, attempted to regain his position. However, Davis physically pushed Cruz aside before making his way off the stage.

While Cruz first appeared irritated by the entire ordeal, he broke into a full-blown grin as he believes the actions of Davis were a direct result of fear.

“He’s gonna lose,” said Cruz to ESNEWS. “He’s afraid.”

Cruz, the winner of 17 consecutive contests, believes he’s on the verge of having his dreams realized. Originally, the highly ranked 135-pound contender was set to make an appearance on the undercard of the event. But, with Rolando Romero, the previously scheduled opponent of Davis, forced to withdraw due to mounting legal troubles, Cruz was elevated to the main event.

Presently, not only is Davis heavily favored to win his upcoming clash against Cruz but, the hard-hitting multiple-division titlist is expected to do so via stoppage. Still, despite those assumptions, Cruz is undeterred in his self-belief.

Considering the long list of former Mexican fighters that have come before him, Cruz is anxious to have his name etched amongst them.

“He’s gonna be defeated for the first time in his career by a great Mexican.”