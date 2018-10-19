IBF World Super Feather Tevin “American Idol” Farmer Defends Saturday

Philly’s IBF World Super Featherweight Champion Tevin “American Idol” Farmer makes his first title defense Saturday at the TD Garden, in Boston, MASS, against North Ireland’s James “The Assassin” Tennyson.

Southpaw Farmer, 26-4-1 (5), was robbed in December of 2017 losing a split decision to Kenichi Ogawa, 22-1 (17), of Tokyo, Japan, but it was changed to a NC due to Ogawa testing positive for use of androstanediol.

Farmer came back in August of 2018 to defeat Bill Dib, 43-4, over 12 rounds in Australia to win the vacant IBF World Super Featherweight title. The 28 year-old Farmer has wasted no time in defending his title.

Tennyson is ranked No. 7 in the IBF while the first two slots are vacant. After a 7-4-1 start in his career Farmer ran off 18 straight wins over a 5 year period up to the NC with Ogawa.

Farmer is trained by Raul “Chino” Rivas in the TKO Fitness Gym in Cherry Hill, NJ, along with former champion Jason Sosa. Former Philly fighter Rashiem Jefferson is the assistant trainer for both.

“God willing I will get passed this fight for I have another one lined up. Stay busy, stay sharp, stay alive,” said Farmer. This is the first of a four fight deal Farmer has with DAZN who will be broadcasting this event.

In the co-feature southpaw No. 1 ranked Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade, 25-0 (16), of Providence, RI, and No. 2 ranked Walter “The Executioner” Kautondokwa, 17-0 (16), of Windhoek, Nambia, will be fighting for the vacant WBO World Middleweight title stripped from Billy Joe Saunders of the UK.

Featherweight Kid Galahad, 24-0 (15), of Sheffield, UK, meets Liberia’s southpaw Toka Kahn Clary, 25-1 (17), of Providence, RI, over 12 rounds. Also, 2012 Olympic Gold Medalist Katie Taylor, 10-0 (5), of Bray, Ireland, defends her IBF World and WBA World Female Lightweight titles against WBO World Featherweight champion Puerto Rico’s Cindy Serrano, 27-5-3 (10), of Brooklyn, NY, over 12 rounds.