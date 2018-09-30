Golden Boy Boxing Results: Linares Stops Cotto

By: Michael Kane

Former three weight world champion, Jorge Linares, made his debut at super lightweight on Saturday 9/29 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California.

It was also the first time we had seen Linares since his stoppage to Vasiliy Lomachenko in May.



Photo Credit: Golden Boy Boxing Twitter Account

Facing Linares was Abner Cotto, hoping to continue his five fight win streak.

Ultimately, there was no continuation for Cotto’s win streak as Linares made quick work of the night.

The first round was a feeling out round, with Linares just shading it.

The action stepped up a gear in round two. Both fighters started exchanging however Linares landed a big right hand that sent Cotto to the canvas. Cotto, although unsteady on his legs, made it to the bell.

The third round continued where the second left off. Linares sensing blood, he caught Cotto with a quick combination, which sent Cotto down for the second time. Cotto again made it up and again was unsteady on his legs.

Linares was now unleashing some big punches, Cotto made a mistake by looking to the referee suggesting a low blow, which Linares pounced on. Cotto was trying desperately to stay on his feet and tried to grab Linares, sending both fighters down.

Upon rising, Cotto could barely stand, thankfully the local Commisionners jumped up to the ring to have the fight stopped, saving Cotto from more damage.

Linares, the former featherweight, super featherweight and lightweight world champion, got off to the perfect start in his new division and with the prospect of some exciting fights on the horizon he will be hoping to add another title in a fourth weight class.

“I feel good, and I’m ready to fight the best at 140 pounds.” Said Linares via Golden Boy Promotions press release.

“I’ve been hearing Mikey Garcia’s name, and he’s been hearing my name. Maybe we can have that fight next year.

“I came in very well prepared to fight the best in the division. I would also drop back down to 135 pounds to fight Vasiliy Lomachenko, if we can make the rematch.

“At this point in my career, I want the big fights.”

“Thank you to Golden Boy for the opportunity.” Said Cotto.

“I came well prepared but he had a hard right hand we weren’t expecting. I’m going and I didn’t fight with just anyone. He’s a 3 division world champion. I will sit with my team and see what’s next.”