GGG vs Canelo 3 Set for September 12th

By: Hans Themistode

With the Coronavirus grabbing every headline around the sports world, Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin have effectively grabbed some back.

Albeit temporarily.

The two pound for pound stars have already shared the ring with each other on two separate occasions, but on September 12th, they have agreed to do so once again.

As part of the agreement, both men must get through their interim bouts. Canelo’s coming against WBO Super Middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders. Golovkin on the other hand, must get past his mandatory challenger Kamil Szeremeta.

Since back to back fights in 2017 and 2018, Canelo (53-1-2, 36 KOs) has gone up to the 168 pound division to take on Rocky Fielding. Winning that contest via brutal third round stoppage. He followed that up with a win over Daniel Jacobs at the 160 pound limit, before ultimately moving up two weight divisions to the 175 pound weight class, to knock off Sergey Kovalev.

There has always been doubts that Canelo would ever drop back down to the Middleweight division. Yet for his third contest against Golovkin, it is in fact scheduled to take place at the 160 pound limit.

The feud between Canelo and Golovkin has been ongoing for years. The dislike for one another also stretches far beyond the ring.

Since handing Golovkin the first loss of his career in 2018, after fighting to a highly controversial split decision draw the first time around, Canelo reportedly wanted no parts of Golovkin. The four division champ is by no means scared of his rival, he just simply can’t stand him. So much so that although Canelo signed a record setting 365 million dollar, 11 fight deal, he has asked DAZN for more money to fight Golovkin.

Per each fight, Canelo pockets roughly 35 million. It isn’t quite clear if DAZN acquiesced to his demands, but they were at the very least made.

Since signing with DAZN in 2019, Golovkin (40-1-1, 35 KOs) has made two appearances on the streaming services. In June of 2019, Golovkin cruised past Steve Rolls via fourth round stoppage. Leaving his man face down and unaware of his surroundings. Golovkin followed that up with a harder than expected win over Sergiy Derevyanchenko later on that year in October.

The plans of their contest is still a tentative one at this point as the entire sports world remains on hold as the Coronavirus continues its stranglehold. Canelo’s May 2nd appearance with Billy Joe Saunders has already been reportedly pushed back to a date in June.

For now, Canelo vs Golovkin seem to be on course for September 12th. Unless of course, they are forced to push their contest back due to the Coronavirus.