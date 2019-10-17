Gervonta Davis vs Yuriorkis Gamboa Goes Down December 28th

By: Hans Themistode

After making a move to the Lightweight division, former Super Featherweight champion Gervonta Davis (22-0, 21 KOs) will be waisting no time as he will fight for a world title in his next fight.

After struggling to make weight at the Super Featherweight division for quite some time, Davis earlier this year, decided it was best for him to move up to a new weight and relinquish his title in the process.

On December 28th, he will attempt to become a two weight world champion when he takes on former belt holder Yuriorkis Gamboa (30-2, 18 KOs). The bout is believed to be taking place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, although there is an outside chance that New York could be in play as well.

For Gamboa, this is an opportunity he has been clamoring for. It has been over six years since he has held a world title. Now, he will get the chance to once again reclaim gold. Those aspirations however, seem farfetched at this point in the career of Gamboa.

At one point the Cuban born Gamboa was considered a pound for pound star. His future shined as bright, if not brighter, then anyone’s in the sport of boxing. Unfortunately, he was never quite able to reach his full potential.

Ongoing managerial issues saw Gamboa suffer from plenty of inactivity. In both 2012 and 2013, the former champion stepped into the ring just once. The following year, 2014, saw Gamboa face his toughest opponent ever. Terence Crawford.

The bout was in no means a one sided affair. At least not at first. Through the first three rounds, Gamboa was clearly outboxing his man. To the credit of Crawford he quickly adjusted his game plan and began to pick Gamboa apart. What ensued was four knockdowns and a ninth round stoppage. Gamboa had since rebounded to win three straight bouts before once again losing by stoppage, this time at the hands of Robinson Castellanos.

For what it’s worth, Gamboa is currently on a four fight win streak, including a stoppage win over another former champion in Roman Martinez.

In the case of Davis, he has quickly rose to become one of boxing’s biggest stars. His one punch knockout power has aided him in that effort. In 2017, Davis stopped then unbeaten champion Jose Pedraza in the seventh round of their title clash. It has been years since Davis has fought anyone even remotely respectable.

This matchup pits two fighters going in opposite directions. Davis is a budding star who has yet to fully unlock all of his potential. Gamboa on the other hand, at the age of 37, has already seen his time pass. Although he has never been seen as a push over at any point in his career, one must think that this is a bad matchup for him.

This contest will be contested for the vacant WBA “Regular” Lightweight title. The winner of this bout will be in the mandatory position to take on arguably the current pound for pound best fighter in the world, Vasiliy Lomachenko.