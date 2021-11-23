Listen Now:  
Gervonta Davis Compares Himself To Canelo Alvarez: “I Feel As Though We Have Similar Fighting Styles”

Posted on 11/23/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Gervonta Davis has always had a deep amount of respect and admiration for Canelo Alvarez. On numerous occasions, the multiple-time belt holder has admitted to stopping everything he’s currently doing to turn on the television and watch Alvarez in the ring. On November 6th, earlier this month at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, it was no different.

On the night, Alvarez placed his WBA, WBC, and WBO 168 pound titles on the line against former IBF titlist, Caleb Plant. Although Plant made things far more difficult for Alvarez than many were expecting, Alvarez eventually found his rhythm.

The Mexican star pounded Plant during the latter portion of their contest before closing the show in the 11th round. With the victory, Alvarez would become the division’s first undisputed champion of all time.

As the pound-for-pound star sat on the shoulders of trainer Eddy Reynoso to celebrate his victory, Davis proceeded to juxtapose himself to the newly minted undisputed champion.

“Canelo is me at 168,” said Davis on his social media account following Alvarez’s win.

As Davis continues to analyze both the skills and power of Alvarez, the hard-hitting Baltimore native is doubling down on what he previously stated.

“The things that I see him do in a fight, that’s the things I do too,” said Davis during an interview with Brian Custer on The Last Stand Podcast. “I feel as though we have similar fighting styles. Once he feels like he got you hurt, he’s getting you out of there. What you see with me? If I feel like I got you hurt, I’m getting you out of there.”

Davis, 27, is just a few weeks away from proving that his comparisons to Alvarez aren’t outlandish. On December 5th, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles California, Davis will look to make quick work of Isaac Cruz. If he’s successful in doing so, Davis could pick up his 25th stoppage victory in just 26 fights.

