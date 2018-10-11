Gervonta Davis Accused Of Physically Assaulting Woman

By: Sean Crose

“A woman claims boxing star Gervonta Davis punched her in the head multiple times during an incident at a Dallas strip club,” says TMZ, “and now intends to sue Davis for two million.” The woman’s attorney reportedly told TMZ that Davis punched the woman in the Dallas strip club where she worked on April 30th of this year. “As a result,” TMZ says, “the woman says she was hospitalized with a ‘traumatic head injury’ and has had to seek counseling to deal with the psychological injury associated with the attack.”

The woman apparently didn’t go to the police after the reported incident, but – inspired by the #MeToo movement – has now decided to go public. Davis, who currently holds the WBA junior lightweight strap, will certainly have a chance to defend himself against the charges. Fairly or not, the Baltimore native is developing a reputation as a troublesome individual in the mold of Adrien Broner. One of the more talented fighters operating in the professional ranks, the undefeated 23-year-old has recently expressed unhappiness at Mayweather Promotions for not scheduling him enough fights.

Boxing Insider will keep readers updated as the story develops.