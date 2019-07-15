Gerald Washington Stops Helenius in 8th Round in Bizarre Fashion

By: Shane Willoughby

The American heavyweight may have rejuvenated his career after stopping the very game Robert Helenius in the 8th round.

Any fight involving Helenius never seems to go to plan. Not saying a Washington victory is that much of a surprise, but the way the fight panned out could never have been predicted before the bout.

The Finnish fighter came out very convincing dominating the centre of the ring and keeping Washington at the end of a very accurate and strong jab.

As the fight got in the Nordic Nightmare really started to dominate; picking up rounds and Washington appeared as if he was tiring and losing confidence.

However, as stated before fight involving Helenius never goes to the script, He somehow found a way to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

In the 8th round, the American looked like he really ran out of ideas and he probably didn’t have much left. However, he through one of the most primitive one-twos which looked like it had nothing behind it.

But in landed flush on Helenius and he was out on his feet. Washington managed to put together a few more hopeful combinations to drop the Finn who wasn’t able to return to his feet.

Well, what’s next for Washington. Hopefully, not much. Whilst it was a victory over a credible campaigner, there were enough signs in that fight that he really isn’t cut out for this sport.

The Ex-college Football player doesn’t have a great amount of options going forward but his future is much brighter than it was before that bout.