Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

George Kambosos Jr. Reportedly Set To Return June 5th In Australia, Vasiliy Lomachenko Emerges As Frontrunner

Posted on 02/15/2022

By: Hans Themistode

After sifting through various names, George Kambosos Jr. is reportedly down to just two.

As first reported by ESPN, the current unified lightweight champion is still mulling over offers to face current WBC titlist Devin Haney and, in a more likely scenario, Vasiliy Lomachenko.

Although nothing has been formally finalized as of yet, both Kambosos Jr.’s return date and fight location has supposedly been finalized. The 28-year-old will make his return to the ring on June 5th, at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

Originally, it appeared as though Haney was the frontrunner to land an undisputed showdown against the Australian born product. But, following months of back and forth negotiations, Lou DiBella, the current promoter of Kambosos Jr., revealed that he had “moved on” from a possible showdown against Haney, claiming Eddie Hearn, the 23-year-old’s current promoter, made an offer that was unacceptable.

Regardless of whom Kambosos Jr. ultimately selects, he’s staying true to his initial word. In November of 2021, Kambosos Jr. brazenly stomped into the backyard of Teofimo Lopez and proceeded to yank away his IBF, WBO, WBA, WBC “Franchise” and Ring Magazine lightweight titles as a prohibited underdog.

Immediately following the win, Kambosos Jr. claimed that no matter who he faced next, his opposition would have no choice but to travel to Australia, his native land.

Lomachenko, 33, has bounced back nicely since losing those very titles that currently occupy the waist of Kambosos Jr. The Ukrainian product scored a ninth-round stoppage victory over Masayoshi Nakatani in June of 2021. Six months later, Lomachenko registered a decisive 12 round unanimous decision over Richard Commey.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
EP 51: "Sugar" Ray Leonard
June 22nd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Daniel Jacobs Is Eager To Run Things Back With Canelo Alvarez At Super Middleweight: "I Wouldn’t Be Drained Of Weight"
February 10th
Shawn Porter Stands Behind “Overrated” Jaron Ennis Comments: “I Said What I Said”
February 9th
Yordenis Ugas Confident Heading Into Errol Spence Jr. Showdown: “You Should Put Your Money On Me”
February 8th
Canelo Reportedly Eyeing Third Golovkin Match As Part Of Massive 2 Fight DAZN Deal
February 9th
Jesse Rodriguez Becomes Boxing's Youngest World Champion, Outpoints Carlos Cuadras
February 6th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend