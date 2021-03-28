Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

George Kambosos Jr. On Teofimo Lopez: “I Think He Fears Me”

Posted on 03/28/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Teofimo Lopez is as confident as they come. Or at least, that’s what it seems.

Going into his contest against Richard Commey on December 14th, 2019, there were plenty in the boxing world who believed the then 21-year-old was biting off more than he could chew against the IBF lightweight belt holder. Lopez though, warned his doubters that Commey’s night would end in dramatic fashion.

With a second-round stoppage win, Lopez did exactly that.

Lopez (16-0, 12 KOs) immediately matched up with pound-for-pound star Vasiliy Lomachenko. Again, Lopez shrugged off his nonbelievers as he took home the unanimous decision victory and numerous world titles.

For the first time in roughly two years, the Brooklyn, New York native will head into a contest as the overwhelming favorite when he takes on mandatory challenger George Kambosos Jr. Although both Lopez and his father are exuding confidence, Kambosos Jr. believes its nothing more than a charade.

“I think he fears me,” said Kambosos Jr. during an interview with FightHype. “No one has ever stepped to him and said you know what? I don’t fear you.”

Kambosos Jr., 27, has spent the past few years working his way from the ground up. The Australian native has reeled off 19 straight wins, including back-to-back close decision victories against former titleholders Mickey Bey and Lee Selby.

As Kambosos Jr. (19-0, 10 KOs) scrolls down the names plastered on the resume of Lopez, he isn’t exactly impressed with what he sees. While he believes the unified lightweight titlist has faced a long list of great fighters, when he juxtaposes their skillset to his own, he is firmly convinced that what he brings to the table is unlike anything Lopez has ever faced before. And that in turn has the normally confident 23-year-old doubting himself altogether.

“No one has ever been as fast I am fighting him. No one has the hunger that I have, the willpower that I have. I believe it’s a bit of fear there in his eyes.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 41: 2020 Year in Review
December 24th
Larry Holmes Interview
December 24th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Terence Crawford: "When You Look At Canelo’s Career, It’s Like He’s Shied Away From The Black Fighters"
March 22nd
Mike Tyson vs Evander Holyfield Reportedly Off.....Again
March 25th
Mike Tyson: "I Just Want Everybody To Know, The Fight Is On With Me And Holyfield"
March 23rd
Jermell Charlo: "Danny Garcia Can’t F*ck With Some Of The Dudes That Are Ranked Number Seven Or Eight"
March 21st
Eddy Reynoso: "For Me, Terence Crawford Is Better Than Spence"
March 22nd

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY