George Kambosos Jr. On Teofimo Lopez: “I Think He Fears Me”

By: Hans Themistode

Teofimo Lopez is as confident as they come. Or at least, that’s what it seems.

Going into his contest against Richard Commey on December 14th, 2019, there were plenty in the boxing world who believed the then 21-year-old was biting off more than he could chew against the IBF lightweight belt holder. Lopez though, warned his doubters that Commey’s night would end in dramatic fashion.

With a second-round stoppage win, Lopez did exactly that.

Lopez (16-0, 12 KOs) immediately matched up with pound-for-pound star Vasiliy Lomachenko. Again, Lopez shrugged off his nonbelievers as he took home the unanimous decision victory and numerous world titles.

For the first time in roughly two years, the Brooklyn, New York native will head into a contest as the overwhelming favorite when he takes on mandatory challenger George Kambosos Jr. Although both Lopez and his father are exuding confidence, Kambosos Jr. believes its nothing more than a charade.

“I think he fears me,” said Kambosos Jr. during an interview with FightHype. “No one has ever stepped to him and said you know what? I don’t fear you.”

Kambosos Jr., 27, has spent the past few years working his way from the ground up. The Australian native has reeled off 19 straight wins, including back-to-back close decision victories against former titleholders Mickey Bey and Lee Selby.

As Kambosos Jr. (19-0, 10 KOs) scrolls down the names plastered on the resume of Lopez, he isn’t exactly impressed with what he sees. While he believes the unified lightweight titlist has faced a long list of great fighters, when he juxtaposes their skillset to his own, he is firmly convinced that what he brings to the table is unlike anything Lopez has ever faced before. And that in turn has the normally confident 23-year-old doubting himself altogether.

“No one has ever been as fast I am fighting him. No one has the hunger that I have, the willpower that I have. I believe it’s a bit of fear there in his eyes.”