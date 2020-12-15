Gennadiy Golovkin Warns Oscar De La Hoya: “If I Got An Opportunity To Legally Kill A Person In The Ring, I Might Seize It”

By: Hans Themistode

Following most of his contests, Gennadiy Golovkin’s smile is often time’s drenched in blood. Reason being is because he has dealt an unnatural amount of damage to his opponent’s. Despite his seek and destroy nature, Golovkin has always wished his opponents well either before they face off in the ring or after they leave said ring in a stretcher.

In the case of 2014 hall of famer Oscar De La Hoya however, Golovkin doesn’t have any kind words to share with the former six-division champion, only a cruel and deadly warning.

“Everything involving Gennady Golovkin for him is a nightmare,” said Golovkin to AFP during a recent interview.

The words of Golovkin stem from an apparent call out from De La Hoya just a few months ago. Although he officially hung up the gloves in December of 2008 following a one-sided loss against Manny Pacquiao, De La Hoya expressed a desire to make a return to the ring. Unlike other former all-time greats such as Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield and Roy Jones Jr. who have decided to partake in exhibition bouts, De La Hoya is interested in taking on some of the best fighters in the world, including Golovkin.

Throughout the entirety of his 14-year career, the Kazakhstan product has never been viewed as a walk in the park. For De La Hoya though, beating Golovkin would be a breeze, even at the age of 47.

“You know how easy GGG would be for me? Oh, my gosh,” said De La Hoya during an interview with BoxingScene. “I always took a good shot and I always took apart fighters like him. In my mind, it would be that easy.”

Golovkin (40-1-1, 35 KOs) of course, didn’t appreciate becoming the target of a De La Hoya comeback fight but that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t welcome it. Considering the disdain that the current IBF middleweight belt holder has for the former pound for pound star, a simple win wouldn’t placate him, even if it came via stoppage. No, if Golovkin and De La Hoya were to meet, he would attempt something much more sinister than a knockout victory.

“You know Oscar, you know how dirty his mouth is? He can say whatever. But let me put it this way – If I got an opportunity to legally kill a person in the ring, I might seize it.”