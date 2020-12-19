Gennadiy Golovkin: “I Told Everyone After The Canelo Fight That I Would Come Back”

By: Hans Themistode

The confidence was just oozing from Gennadiy Golovkin. With his record-setting 21st middleweight title defense, the Kazakhstan product jumped back into the knockout category against Kamil Szeremeta as he failed to do so in two his of past three fights.

For Golovkin, he had spent more than a year on the sidelines. Part of that was due to a worldwide pandemic and back to back results against Canelo Alvarez that he believes was bogus.

In the main event slot in Hollywood, Florida, Golovkin (41-1-1, 36 KOs) floored Szeremeta four times en route to a seventh-round stoppage. Following the win, the long-reigning champion was all smiles.

“I had a lot of fun,” said Golovkin after picking up the victory. “I am so happy. It was a great atmosphere, great people, great show, great event. I’m very happy because I got to go back to boxing. I told everyone after the Canelo fight that I would come back. I’m still smart. Right now I show you. I needed time. I’m very quiet. I needed smart work. I’m not surprised how I won. I worked hard in training camp and I feel very comfortable. I am very proud of my team.”

“I respect Kamil’s trainer and his corner. Very smart for them to stop the fight. He was done. In the fight, I feel my jab and I feel my power. I feel my timing. I needed more time in this fight because I wanted to bring more people to the TV to watch the fight and enjoy.”

With the win safely tucked away in his back pocket, the million-dollar question remains the same. Will he face Canelo Alvarez for a third time? While he didn’t exactly answer the question, he did, however, leave the door open for the possibility for them to tangle once more.

“For my next fight, I am open to anybody. Best opponent for me, for business, for DAZN, for fans.”

DAZN has made it no secret that they would love for both fighters to complete their trilogy. That of course, hinges on Alvarez and his ability to get past WBA/Ring magazine super middleweight titlist Callum Smith. The two will face off later on tonight at the Alamodome in San Antonio Texas.